|
|
Joann Gay Fischer
10/4/1927 - 12-27-2019
Joann Gay Fischer
Joann Gay Fischer, the loving mother of four children and known to many as Mama Gay, passed away December 27, 2019.
Joann was born on October 4, 1927, in West Liberty, Ohio to Dave and Elizabeth (Craig) Wright. She was a graduate of Druid Hills High School, Decatur, GA where she was the Captain of her Basketball and Tennis Teams. An Education Major, she graduated from The University of Georgia where, she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority and the UGA tennis team.
Joann married William F. (Bill) Gay and raised her family of four children in Gay, GA. Joann was an enthusiastic Meriwether County leader. She served as a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader, taught and coached in the Meriwether County School System, co-founded The Cotton Pickin' Fair, Meriwether County Historical Society, the Meriwether County Chamber of Commerce, and her Community's CO-OP Club.
She owned and operated Olde Bank Antiques, Gay, GA, served Presidential Pathways Tourism Association and lead the State of Georgia Fairs and Festivals Committee. Her outstanding work in Tourism resulted in numerous Southeastern Tourism Association's Top 20 Event and "Stay and See Georgia" award citations.
After retiring, Joann moved to Daytona Beach, Florida where she later married Edwin (Ed) Fischer and was an award-winning leader of the Halifax Garden Club and Ladies Golf Champion of Oceanside Country Club. Joann followed her interests in travel, golf, tennis and antiques with Ed at her side.
Joann was an active member of Gay United Methodist Church and later, Daytona Beach First Presbyterian Church.
She is preceded in death by spouses William (Bill) Gay and Edwin (Ed) Fisher and her brother Craig Wright. Surviving relatives include Joann's siblings: Donn Wright and Mary Wright King; children: Ellen Gay McEwen and husband John, Joe Gay and wife Janet, Beth Gay, and Kathy Gay Matheny and husband Jim; grandchildren: Sarah Gay Gravel and husband Tim, and Katie McEwen Wilson and husband Jerry; and great-grandchildren: Worth, Mac, and Woodley Wilson and step-son Walker Fischer.
We will celebrate her life Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 1:00 PM at the Gay Family Cemetery, 18830 Highway 85, Gay, GA 30218.
In lieu of flowers please consider the following:
Meriwether Historical Society PO Box 741 Greenville, GA 30222
Meriwether County Animal Shelter 263 McLaughlin RD Greenville, GA 30222
First Presbyterian Church 620 South Grandview Ave Daytona Beach, FL 32118
For online condolences please visit our website at www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.
Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett, Alabama.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020