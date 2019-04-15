|
JoAnn Stroud Torizzo
April 18, 1946 - April 11, 2019
JoAnn Stroud Torizzo, a longtime resident of Port Orange, Fla. and devoted daughter, wife, sister, cousin, mother, aunt, grandmother, died Thursday, April 11 at Halifax Hospital at the age of 72 after complications from pneumonia.
Born in 1946 in Grande City, Illinois to the late Paul and Vera Stroud, she enjoyed watersports and horseback riding as a young girl. Later in life, she found a love for fishing, especially at Lake of the Ozarks and on the Vera Ann in the Atlantic Ocean. She was an avid reader, crafter, shopper and golfer. A red-head herself, she had an affinity for red poodles and greatly enjoyed caring for them. Most of all, it was the joy of JoAnn's life to spend time with her family for special occasions - she was never one to miss a celebration! She cherished the time she devoted to her grandchildren, McKenzie and Brock. JoAnn graduated from Worden High School and started a family tradition by receiving her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Stetson University. Six of her immediate family members followed in her footsteps and earned degrees from Stetson. A woman ahead of her time, she completed her Master's Degree in Computer Technology from Nova Southeastern University.
An educator for 36 years, JoAnn taught typing at the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind for her first year. The following 35 years were devoted to Volusia County Schools where she introduced many students to technology at both Campbell Middle School and Silver Sands Middle School. JoAnn was one of the first computer science teachers in the district in addition to teaching business and typing. After her retirement, she continued inspiring students as a volunteer for Freedom Elementary and Forest Lake Elementary. Both schools recognized her as their volunteer of the year for her passion to help children. She is survived by her husband, Al Torizzo, daughter, Jennifer Williams (Mike) of DeLand, brothers Paul Stroud, Jr. (Becky) of Blue Springs, Mo., Jim Stroud (Cindy) of Independence, Mo., and sister, Susie LeFils (Greg) of Deltona, Fla., grandchildren McKenzie and Brock, stepson Al Torizzo, Jr., stepdaughter Andrea Baranyk and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, David Pegram, second husband, Gene Sorisi, and parents, Paul and Vera Stroud of DeLand, Fla.
A celebration of life will be held at the Diamond L Venue, 3530 LeFils Lane Deltona, Fla. at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 with refreshments and fellowship to follow. Bright and happy colors are requested, especially turquoise - JoAnn's signature color. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the ME STRONG Foundation (www.mestrong.net).
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019