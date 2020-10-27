Joanna Vera Mackissic Womble

08/28/1939 - 10/06/2020

Joanna Vera MacKissic Womble, 81, left her earthly home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born in Cape May New Jersey on August 28, 1939, the daughter of Joseph Frederick and Vera Edith (Adams) MacKissic. Sister to Joseph Frederick (Bubby) MacKissic and Frances (Sister) Cline. She grew up in New Smyrna Beach Florida, graduating from New Smyrna Beach High School in 1957. Joanna loved the beach, fresh air, and flowers. She also loved listening to audio books, especially cookbooks, and being a part of book clubs.

Above all else, she loved her family, as they too, loved her. She had 5 children: Rosemary Jervis, Julie (Melvin) Smith, David Sanders (Jeanette Shreiver), Cecelia Williamson (Tom Marrs), and Claire (Scott) Avery. She had 14 grandchildren: Kristina, Treyson, Tabatha, Patrick, Robert, Tatiana, Caitlin, Jeffrey, Janna, Sara, Alice, Ashley, Timothy, and April. She also had 8 great-grandchildren. Joanna also loved her nieces, nephews, cousins, and all of the friends she met along her way. Joanna will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

No service has been planned per her request. The family would like to express our sincere thanks for all of the love and support given by the hospice nurses from Compassionate Care Hospice.



