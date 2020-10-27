1/1
Joanna Vera Mackissic Womble
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanna Vera Mackissic Womble
08/28/1939 - 10/06/2020
Joanna Vera MacKissic Womble, 81, left her earthly home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born in Cape May New Jersey on August 28, 1939, the daughter of Joseph Frederick and Vera Edith (Adams) MacKissic. Sister to Joseph Frederick (Bubby) MacKissic and Frances (Sister) Cline. She grew up in New Smyrna Beach Florida, graduating from New Smyrna Beach High School in 1957. Joanna loved the beach, fresh air, and flowers. She also loved listening to audio books, especially cookbooks, and being a part of book clubs.
Above all else, she loved her family, as they too, loved her. She had 5 children: Rosemary Jervis, Julie (Melvin) Smith, David Sanders (Jeanette Shreiver), Cecelia Williamson (Tom Marrs), and Claire (Scott) Avery. She had 14 grandchildren: Kristina, Treyson, Tabatha, Patrick, Robert, Tatiana, Caitlin, Jeffrey, Janna, Sara, Alice, Ashley, Timothy, and April. She also had 8 great-grandchildren. Joanna also loved her nieces, nephews, cousins, and all of the friends she met along her way. Joanna will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
No service has been planned per her request. The family would like to express our sincere thanks for all of the love and support given by the hospice nurses from Compassionate Care Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved