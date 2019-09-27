Home

Joanne A. Wetzel


1933 - 2019
Joanne A. Wetzel
January 15, 1933 - September 12, 2019
A loving aunt to 9 nieces and nephews and 10 great nieces and nephews, Joanne A. Wetzel of Daytona Beach Shores, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019. Born January 15, 1933 in Calumet, Michigan, Joanne is predeceased by her husband William Wetzel, her parents Victor and Daisy Nordstrom, and all of her siblings. After retiring from American Motors, Joanne devoted her time to friends and family and her creative talent to many hobbies, especially family genealogy. Joanne will be laid to rest in Calumet. Donations in Joanne's memory to Halifax Hospice in Port Orange, Fl would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home. To share condolences with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
