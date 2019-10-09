|
|
Joanne Barfield Molinaro
August 29, 1960 - October 5, 2019
A memorial service celebrating the life of Joanne Barfield Molinaro, 59, who passed away unexpectedly on October 5, 2019, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. before the service. Joanne was born on August 29, 1960 in Manhattan, NY to Leroy and Barbara Barfield. They moved to Palm Coast in 1999 from New Jersey. Joanne was a stay at home mom most of her life, taking care of her 2 daughters, Nicole and Deanna, and her husband Dean. Joanne is preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Dean Molinaro; her father, Roy Barfield and brother, William Barfield. She is survived by her two daughters, Nicole Rizzo and Deanna Molinaro; mother, Barbara Barfield; grandson, Clayton Rizzo, Jr; two sisters, Barbara Barfield and Grace Woolbright. The family of Ms. Molinaro entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019