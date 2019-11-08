|
Joanne Butler
July 3, 1931 - October 21, 2019
Joanne Butler, age 88, of New Smyrna Beach, passed away on October 21, 2019 at Advent Health Hospital surrounded by family. Joanne was predeceased by her loving companion, Mort Sprentall; son Daniel; son-in-law Tony and 2 grandsons, Doug and Mark. She leaves behind a son, Scott, and 6 daughters: Rita, Deborah, Valerie (Dave), Christine, Pamela (Rick), and Lynda; 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; brothers Dale (Amy), WL"Buddy" (Jeane); sisters Gayle, Fran and Linda (Tony); many nieces, nephews and friends. Joanne was a lover of life and enjoyed many activities such as bowling, fishing, painting, walks on the beach, playing cards and dancing. She lived life fully with family and friends, and everyone who knew her enjoyed her zest for life. A memorial service to celebrate Joanne's life will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Heritage Chapel of Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, 1 North Causeway, New Smyrna Beach, for family and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019