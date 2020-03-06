|
|
Joanne Lanthier O'Grady
March 4, 2020
Joanne was ushered into Heaven surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. O'Grady and her late husband LTC Edmund J O'Grady originally from Kenmore NY before making their home in Flager Beach. As an officer's wife she traveled the world while raising her family. Joanne was best known for her love of family, fashion and travel, but above all her relationship with her Lord and Savior. Joanne is survived by her 7 children, 27 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020