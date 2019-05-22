|
Joanne Lesley (Ward) Ratliff
August 22,1953 - May 4, 2019
Joanne Lesley (Ward) Ratliff lost her brief but valiant battle with cancer on May 4, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida at age 65. Joanne was born on August 22, 1953 in Northampton, England to the late Nancy "Ann" Florence Ward and the late Peter John Ward. She is survived by her loving children Jillian K. Ratliff and Jerritt J. Ratliff; brothers Glynn Ward (Zelda), Peter Ward (Gina), Paul Ward (Becky), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joanne graduated from Northwestern High School in Springfield, Ohio in 1971. She received her Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction from Louisiana State University in 1986. Dr. Ratliff was passionate about education and dedicated her life to literacy education at several universities. She retired from the University of Georgia, College of Education, in the Department of Language and Literacy in 2017. Joanne influenced many future educators, developed and led the British Study Abroad program Landscapes and Literature at UGA, designed and implemented a reading camp for children and teachers in Cameroon, Africa, and participated in various volunteer activities.
Joanne was an amazing mother, sister, and friend. She loved to travel the world, was generous to a fault, and was well-known for her perfect British etiquette. Those who were lucky enough to know and love Joanne will miss her deeply.
Joanne's life will be celebrated at Grace Episcopal Church, 4100 S Ridgewood Ave, Port Orange, Florida on May 25th at 1pm. Graveside services will be held at Ferncliff Cemetery and Arboretum in Springfield, Ohio on August 22nd at 1pm when she will be laid to rest next to her beloved mother. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Dr. Joanne Ratliff Memorial Scholarship Fund (UGA Discover Abroad, Warnell School of Forestry Resources), the , or a . You may also wish to share online condolences with Alavoncremation.com.
