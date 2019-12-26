|
JoAnne Malarney Millaire Kean
June 23, 1951 - Dec. 20, 2019
JoAnne Malarney Millaire Kean, born June 23, 1951 in Deland, Florida, died peacefully at home on December 20, 2019. Jo was surrounded by her beloved family and Sammie, her pet, after a brave 9-month battle with glioblastoma. JoAnne was a life-long resident of Daytona Beach. She graduated from Father Lopez High School in 1969, attended DBCC and graduated from UCF in 1975 with a Bachelor's in Education degree. Jo taught in the Volusia County School system for 36 years. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Lohman Funeral Home, 1201 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange, Florida. The family will receive friends from 11am-1pm with a memorial service from 1-2 pm. An extended obituary can be found at www.cardwellfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Halifax Health – Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, Florida 32129, or the .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019