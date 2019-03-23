|
Joanne Tucker Miller
July 27, 1926 - March 12, 2019
Joanne was born in Utica, NY and attended Mt. Holyoke College. Before getting married and settling down to raise her three children, Joanne helped to care for orphans in post-war France. She married the love of her life, Kent Miller, in 1950, and while Kent worked towards his degree in biochemistry, she taught English and French in the Detroit public schools. Joanne was steadfastly committed to raising her children as a stay-at-home mother. Her son and daughters are supremely grateful for the love, discipline and guidance she provided during their upbringing. Along the way she also found time to volunteer in her local communities: in the Junior League of Albany, NY, Planned Parenthood, and in various local schools. After moving to south Florida, she volunteered as a tour guide in the greater Miami area where she enlightened tourists about the culture and history of her adopted city. She also worked for years as a docent at the Miami Metro Zoo. She became adept at handling and exhibiting many creatures, among them: snakes, alligators, birds of prey, and even the occasional opossum, instilling in hundreds of zoo patrons knowledge and awareness of the native creatures that live among us. Here in the Daytona area, Joanne served as a guardian ad litem, where she became a passionate advocate for neglected and abused children. Joanne is survived by her husband of 68 years, Kent, her three children: Julie, Joelle, and Geoff; grandchildren Max, Jonas, Nicolas and Erica; and her great grandchild, Geoffrey Alexander. Those wishing to honor Joanne may consider donating to the Miami Metro Zoo, the World Wildlife Fund, the Christ Presbyterian Church of Ormond Beach, or by simply extending a helping hand to someone in need. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
