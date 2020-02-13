Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stetson Baptist Church
DeLand, FL
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Stetson Baptist Church
DeLand, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Cogburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Dale Cogburn


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Dale Cogburn Obituary
Joe Dale Cogburn
6/27/1930 - 2/12/2020
Joe Dale Cogburn, 89 of DeLand passed away February 12, 2020 in hospice care. He was born in Hattiesburg, MS on June 27, 1930 and served in the United States Army. He was an insurance executive and a member of Stetson Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife Kay, son Kenny Cogburn of Daytona Beach; daughters Kay Ferrell (Phil) of Lillington, NC and Kim Grice (Curt) of Arlington, TX; grandchildren Evan Cogburn, Kyle Cogburn, Lindsay Wheeler, Lauren Sexton, Leslie Seals, Emily Simmons, Ashley Cauble and Corey Lark and great-grandchildren Emma Cogburn, Jackson Seals, Luke Simmons, Jude Simmons, Ezra Cauble, Evie Joy Cauble, Elon Cauble and Kayleigh Seals. Dale loved Kay's children, Diane Marsh, Beth Green and Glenn Manning and her 5 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 21st, at 11am at Stetson Baptist Church in DeLand, with a visitation from 10-11am prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -