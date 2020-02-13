|
|
Joe Dale Cogburn
6/27/1930 - 2/12/2020
Joe Dale Cogburn, 89 of DeLand passed away February 12, 2020 in hospice care. He was born in Hattiesburg, MS on June 27, 1930 and served in the United States Army. He was an insurance executive and a member of Stetson Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife Kay, son Kenny Cogburn of Daytona Beach; daughters Kay Ferrell (Phil) of Lillington, NC and Kim Grice (Curt) of Arlington, TX; grandchildren Evan Cogburn, Kyle Cogburn, Lindsay Wheeler, Lauren Sexton, Leslie Seals, Emily Simmons, Ashley Cauble and Corey Lark and great-grandchildren Emma Cogburn, Jackson Seals, Luke Simmons, Jude Simmons, Ezra Cauble, Evie Joy Cauble, Elon Cauble and Kayleigh Seals. Dale loved Kay's children, Diane Marsh, Beth Green and Glenn Manning and her 5 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 21st, at 11am at Stetson Baptist Church in DeLand, with a visitation from 10-11am prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2020