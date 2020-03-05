|
|
Joe (Joseph) Edward Fongemie
Mar. 29, 1943 - Feb. 26, 2020
Joe (Joseph) Edward Fongemie, age 76, died Wednesday, Feb. 26th, 2020 at Advent Health Hospice, DeLand. He was born in Frenchville, Maine to Valere and Virginie Bard Fongemie.
While in the Army and stationed in Frankfurt, Germany he met his wife Karin. He stayed in Frankfurt for 25 years and returned to the United States in 1995 to settle in Edgewater and retire after working as a self-employed contractor remodeling his properties and others. Joe could repair anything and enjoyed helping people. He was member and treasurer of Pelican Cove Recreation Center and involved with all of the club activities for many years. Joe was very social, spoke 3 languages and loved life and gardening. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him. Survivors include his wife of 55 years Karin, daughter Joyce (Matthias) Froehlich of Edgewater, son Gary( Yasmin) Fongemie of Frankfurt, Germany, 2 granddaughters, Laura-Denise (Phillip) Doster of Port Orange and Sienna Fongemie, grandson Louis Fongemie, both of Frankfurt, great granddaughter Emma Rose Doster and Jonah Alexander Doster, both of Port Orange, sisters Nancy St. Pierre, North Carolina and Barbara Paradise of Maine. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Brigitte (Dieter) Schneider in Frankfurt and his beloved Dog Lucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Jacqulin and Frances and brothers Clayton "Pete" and Frank Fongemie. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14th at Settle-Wilder Chapel with Pastor Rick Lawless, officiating. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to Edgewater Animal Shelter, 605 Mango Tree Drive, Edgewater, FL 32132. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020