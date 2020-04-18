|
Joe "Pappy Joe" Scaccia
10/26/1927 - 04/16/2020
Joseph Scaccia, Jr.(92). Born Oct 26, 1927 in Oak Park, Illinois. Joe passed away April 16, 2020 in the Hospice Care Center, Port Orange, Florida. His parents were Joseph Scaccia, Sr. and Mamie Nell (Ferrara) Scaccia. He is survived by his wife, Gladys (Miller) Scaccia; his children Dennis (Kimberly), Gina, Christopher (Kimberly) Scaccia. Grandchildren Shawn Thomas Abbate, James, Benjamin, Kristi, and Samuel Scaccia. He was a life long amateur radio operator (K4JNN), Navy Veteran, retired GE employee, and much more. Most of all PAPPY JOE was loved and cherished by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at later date TBA at: shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020