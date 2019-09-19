|
Joe Thompson
March 16, 1923 - Sep. 17, 2019
It is with great joy the journey is over. And now this great man will be reunited with loved ones past. Yes our hearts remain saddened by our loss and love. He was the world to his family and family the world to him. His accomplishments, influence and love span decades. Six years old at the start of the Great Depression, his years have witnessed so many marvels and triumphs, devastation and loss, yet his Christian faith and love of our Lord Jesus Christ kept him grounded as a rock of solace and faith for all to cherish. Army Air Corp WWII veteran, married 68 years, Publix market manager 37 years, member and treasurer Ormond Beach First Baptist Church, member Kiwanis Club, past master Ormond Beach Masonic Lodge F&AM, 32nd degree Scottish Rites, Mason and Shriner, member Tomoka Christian Church. Governmental: Member of the Ormond Beach Planning Board, Vice Chairman Ormond Beach Board of Adjustments, City Commissioner of Ormond Beach for 16 years. His spirit and love will be sorely missed and forever in our hearts. It is with great admiration, thanks and love that we salute Vitas Hospice for their incredible support and dedication, comfort for body and soul. Oh I have slipped the surly bonds of earth and danced the skies on laughter, silvered wings. Sunward I have climbed and joined the tumbling mirth of sun split clouds, put out my hand and touched the face of God. Services at Tomoka Christian Church, 1450 Hand Ave., Ormond Beach. Visitation at 2:00 PM, service at 3:00 PM Monday, September 23rd, 2019.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019