|
|
Joel Andrew Loper
February 28, 2020 -
Funeral Services for Mr. Joel Andrew Loper, 69, Daytona Bch, who passed on February 28, 2020, will be at 12 noon, Friday, March 6, 2020 at New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Thurs, Mar 5) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 11 AM until service time at the church on Friday. Mr. Loper was born in Live Oak, FL. He was a 1968 graduate of Mainland Sr. High School, received his BS degree from Bethune-Cookman College and Master's from Clark Atlanta University. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and Calvary Christian Center where he served as a greeter. He was a retired employee of the City of Daytona Beach as a Manager of Parks and Rec. He enjoyed writing, drawing, music and collecting art. He was an extraordinary poet and author of "Sky Thoughts" and a beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, community volunteer and friend. He collected many artifacts and jewelry from local craft and antique stores. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe R. Loper and brother, Walter L. Sheffield. He is survived by his mother: Geneva L. Loper; 2 daughters: Leba Loper and Ivory Loper Jackson (Bernard); son: Ronald Bullard (Shay); companion, Esther Creighton'Bey; 15 grandchildren; 4 sisters: Joneva Loper, Jennifer Adams (Henry), Jannette Loper and Jessica Green; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020