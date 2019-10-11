|
|
Dr. Joel Charles Moses
Jan. 23, 1944 - Sept. 23, 1944
Thursday, September 26, Dr. Joel Charles Moses, passed away at the age of 75. Joel was born on January 23, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio to Rose and David Moses. He was a full Professor of Political Science at Iowa State University for 35 years, retiring in 2003. Joel earned his B.A. from Beloit College, Wisconsin. He then went on to earn his Masters in Political Science and a Ph.D. in Philosophy from the University of Wisconsin. In 1970, Joel went on the first of many trips to the Soviet Union, both to research and teach, and later continued to travel to Eastern Europe as a Fulbright Scholar. During his retirement he continued publishing books and many articles concerning Eastern Europe. Known for his brilliance, quick wit, infectious laugh, and his kind and compassionate spirit, he spent his retirement continuing to volunteer through Future's " Take Stock in Children" as a mentor. A true sports enthusiast, he loved following any organized sporting event, becoming a true UCF Knight fan. Joel was preceded in death by his mother, Rose, and his father, David. He is survived by his sister, Sandra Moses Zimbler, his nephew Craig Zimbler (Marie), his nieces Michele Zimbler and Debbie Gatz(Dean), and his great nephews, Ben and Charlie Gatz, with whom he took great interest in their soccer and education. A celebration of life will be held at The Towers Clubhouse, 4575 S. Atlantic Avenue in Ponce Inlet on October 20th between 2-5PM. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 19, 2019