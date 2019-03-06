Home

Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 761-1100
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Port Orange United Church of Christ
651 Taylor Rd
Port Orange, FL
Joellen Hopkins Obituary
Joellen Hopkins
08/22/1942 - 03/02/2019
Joellen Hopkins 76, of Port Orange, passed away peacefully on March 2nd, 2019 She was born in Putnam Connecticut on August 22nd, 1942 the daughter of the late John and Alice(Igo) Liard where she attended local schools . Moving to Florida in 1989 she worked and retired from Spruce Creek High School.
Joellen is survived by her 3 Children, Cheryl Harper (Bruce Cartwright), Scot (Aleta) Harper, Alison (Michael) Bryenton, her 4 step-children, Kevin Hopkins, Karen (Bernie) Pellegrino, Kenneth (Claire) Hopkins, Kristine Hopkins Cassino, 8 grandchildren, Shaina (Erik) Montgomery, Shelby (Jason) Donohue, Jessica (Matthew) Schleicher, Jennifer Vecchio, Brett Pellegrino, Daphney Pellegrino, Clara Pellegrino, Nicholas Cassino, and 1 great grandchildren Brook Harper, also 2 sister in laws, Sally Liard and Barbara Hopkins, and two very special friends Susan Breault, and Peggy Purdon. Joellen was predeceased by her husband James W. Hopkins, Brother George Thomas Liard, and brother in law Thomas Hopkins.
Services will be held on Saturday March 9th at 11:30 AM from the Port Orange United Church of Christ 651 Taylor Rd. Port Orange. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements entrusted with the Lohman Funeral Home, Port Orange.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
