JOHN A EGGERS
12/23/1946 - 09/29/2019
A memorial service will be held for John Eggers of New Smyrna Beach who passed away on Saturday 9/29/2019. The memorial service with friends and family will be held on 10/26/2019 at 4 pm on the beach, off Flagler Avenue to the left of Breakers. We will be accepting very small donations for (2) "Walk of Fame" memorial bricks to be placed on Flagler Avenue in memory of John. Donations can be made at the service or through this GO FUND ME Link: gf.me/u/vyc4hh
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019