John A. Fussell
05/19/2019
John A Fussell, 51, of Daytona Beach, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, 2019. John was born at Halifax Hospital, graduated from Mainland High School and attended the University of Florida. He took over the family business (IPS-Independent Phlebotomy Services) in 2000. Under his stewardship, IPS has thrived and he made it the success it has become today. John was an avid Gator fan. He played multiple sports in his school years, and in his senior year was named Athlete of the Year for Mainland High School. He also enjoyed golf, playing in many charity tournaments over the years. He also enjoyed racing in the SCCA with his uncle Chuck. He is survived by his mother, Janie Newsome, his father Sonny Fussell, his ex-wife Joan Fussell, with whom he still had a strong relationship, his sister Kelly Filasky and her 2 children, Brian and Katie. John lived his life to the fullest and was loved by everyone. He will be sorely missed. A Celebration of his Life will be held Friday evening at 7:00 at 160 Point O'Woods Dr. in Indigo Lakes.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019