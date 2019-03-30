|
|
John A. Sugden
03/29/2019
John A. Sugden, 71, of Palm Coast, FL, died on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Advent Health Palm Coast. John was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1947. He moved from Long Island, NY to Palm Coast in 1987. John served his country in the US Navy and retired from the New York City Police Department. He was a member of the VFW Post 8696, a Eucharistic Minister at Mother Seton Catholic Church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus, as well as a CCD teacher. John had a great sense of humor, loved to laugh and listen to music while enjoying a cold beer. John was preceded in death by his parents Elizabeth and William Sugden, in addition to his brother William. He is survived by his loving wife Joanne of fifty-years; daughter Kelly Bray of Palm Coast; son, Kenneth (Christine) Sugden of Palm Coast, Brian (Jaime) Sugden of Chesapeake, VA and Keith (Maria) Sugden of Billings, MO; sisters, Elizabeth Dunleavy and Patricia Hatch; brother, Robert Sugden and thirteen grandchildren. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 6-8pm in the Memorial Room at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL. Thursday at 10AM the family will have a short viewing followed by am 11AM funeral Mass and entombment at Volusia Memorial Park, 550 N. Nova Rd., Ormond Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers family requests donations in John's name to the . For online condolences go to: www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019