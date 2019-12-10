Home

John Alexander Thomson
December 2, 2019
John Alexander Thomson 73, passed away on December 2, 2019. He moved to DeLand from Hamilton Ontario, Canada in 1956. He attended George Marks Elementary, DeLand Junior High School and was a proud graduate of DeLand High School Class of 1965. John leaves behind his wife of 32 years Debbie, daughters Jennifer Schans (Shane), Kristi Moss (Kevin), Susan Hoffman, three grandchildren AJ, Kaitlyn, Garrett and many lifelong friends. A celebration of life will be held at Lifepoint Community Church in DeLand on Sunday December 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
