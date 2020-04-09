|
|
John Arnold Brown
Jan. 16, 1942 - March 30, 2020
John Arnold Brown, 78, of Palm Coast, Florida formerly of St. Albans, West Virginia departed this life on Monday, March 30, 2020 after a short illness at Flagler Hospital Palm Coast, Florida. John was born on January 16, 1942 in Charleston, West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Arnold Brown; his mother, Alberta Victoria Hunter-Brown, both of Charleston, WV and his brother, Charles W. Brown of Cross Lanes, WV. John graduated from Charleston High School, West Virginia and attended Virginia Union University, Richmond, VA. He later worked as a Shipping Specialist for Union Carbide Chemical, Dow Chemical and Bayer Chemical plants in Institute, WV until he retired. John was a long-time member of the Kanawha City Baptist Church of Kanawha City, WV until he moved to Palm Coast, FL. He was a Mason, Salaam No. 83 Lodge No. 10 St. Albans, WV. He was an avid fisherman and belonged to the Bass Master's Club of Poca, WV where he received several first-place medals. John was loved by all who knew him and will be sadly missed on this earth but welcomed in heaven to sing with the Angels. He leaves to celebrate his homegoing his devoted wife of 45 years (Ann) of Palm Coast, FL, sons John A (Jay) Brown, Jr. (Katie) of Charleston, WV, Robert H Brown, retired Major of the Air-Force, (Libby) of San Antonio, TX, Guy K Wilson (Olympia) of Charleston, WV and Alphonso L. Wilson, Jr., retired Commander of the Navy who resides in Philadelphia, PA. Sisters, Mary Frances Brown-Parker (Nelson) and Patricia Brown-Calhoun both of Cleveland, OH. Nine Grandchildren, ten great grandchildren; two nephews, Terrence (TJ) and Nelson, Jr. and the most loved sisters-in-law, Josephine Smith-Reape of Palm Coast, FL, Rev. Maxine Smith-Pierce of Columbus, OH, Rita Pressley-Brown of Cross Lanes, WV, Deborah Pressley of Coral Springs, FL. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends. A celebration of his life service will be held in Charleston, WV at a later date. The family of Mr. Brown has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations of Palm Coast, FL. Online condolences can be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020