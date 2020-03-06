|
John C. Landrove
July 26, 1956 - February 28, 2020
John C. Landrove, age 63, of Edgewater, passed Friday, February 28, 2020 at AdventHealth New Smyrna, surrounded by his family and will be missed dearly. Born in Miami, FL to Betty and Frank L. Landrove, Sr., John was a lifelong resident. A superintendent at Turnbull Bay Golf Course, John was a small engine mechanic and enjoyed flying drones and remote control cars. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Wanda; son, Frank Landrove of Edgewater; step-son, Allan Anderson of Jacksonville; 3 grandsons, Tyler, Enrique, and Matthew; 2 granddaughters, Jasmine and Macy; brother, Frank Landrove; 2 sisters, Theresa (John) Wells and Anna Peatross. John was preceded in death by his parents Betty and Frank and son, David Michael McKee. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020