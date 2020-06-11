John c. PattersonJanuary 2, 1953 - May 26, 2020A Memorial Service for Mr. John C. Patterson, 67, Daytona Beach, who passed on May 26, 2020, in Daytona Beach, will be 1PM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Morgan Durr , officiating. Mr. Patterson was born on January 2, 1953 in Barnswell, South Carolina to the late Lillie Mae Patterson. He moved to Daytona Beach, at a young age. . Mr. Patterson attended Mainland High School where he played football and softball. He worked in construction and he was a former employee at Badcock Furniture Store. He was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and he enjoyed watching sports on T.V., fishing , cooking . He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Melanie F. Benjamin-Patterson; daughter, Michelle Patterson; sons, John C. Patterson, Jr. and Jonathan Patterson; stepdaughter, Sherlotta Brown; brothers, Willie Patterson (Francis), Anthony Neeley (Cheryl), Ivan Neeley and James Neeley; sisters, Sarah Patterson, Susan Neeley-Taylor (Thomas) all of Daytona Beach, Margaret Neeley and Shanda Bowen (Dwayne) all of Atlanta, GA; stepsister, Doretha McCray; mother-in-law, Jeanette Perry; 10 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.