John C. Wetzler Jr.
1945 - 2020
John C. Wetzler, Jr., 75, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
John was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 10, 1945 to the late John and Doris (Monti) Wetzler, Sr. He attended Concordia College in Bronxville, NY and received a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Syracuse University. He moved to Palm Coast in 1990 from Cooperstown, NY. He worked as a paint chemist until he got into the construction business as a building contractor.
John was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity, Rotary Club of Milford, New Jersey, St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, Hartwick Seminary Lutheran Church, and Church Council. He was an avid fisherman, loved poker games (especially blackjack), and playing board games.
John is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Theckla (Arnold) Wetzler; sons, John C. (Luynse) Wetzler III of Margate, FL, Robert Arnold (Laurie) Wetzler of Staten Island, NY; daughter, Christina Lopez of Panama City, FL; grandchildren, Ariana, Ethan, Emily, Katarina, John C. IV, Corbin; and great grandchild, Emereigh Grace.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church Discretionary Fund.
303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, FL 32137.
The family of Mr. Wetzler entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.
For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com


Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
