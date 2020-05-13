John Calson
1947 - 2020
John Calson
01/06/1947 - 05/02/2020
John "Cal" Calson passed away May 2, 2020 of cancer in Ormond Beach. Raised in Waltham MA he married his high school sweetheart Nancy in 1968. Moved to Burlington MA in 1979 working in Auto body repair. Came to Ormond Beach in 2005 and worked at Father Lopez High School till retirement. Pre deseased by his parents, Salvatore and Doreen Calson and his beloved brother in law Jack Silva of MA. Survived by his loving wife Nancy of 52 years and two sons, Steve Calson of MA and Scott Calson (Kelly Foster) of NH. Private services will be held at a later date in MA.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
