John "Loaf" Connell
May 15, 1964 - Dec. 20, 2019
John "Loaf" Connell, 55, of Deltona, FL, passed away Friday December 20, 2019. He was born in New York City, May 15, 1964. He was the son of the late Charles J. Connell and Eftichia M. Krasa. He loved to ride his motorcycle. He was an avid sports fan who loved the New York Jets, the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Rangers. He enjoyed being involved in his fantasy football leagues with his family and friends. John is survived by his wife, Susan K. Connell, his daughters, Winter Rogers, Tiffany Borges (Joel) and Sarah Connell, his son, Tyler Gaumond. He is also survived by his two grandson's, Tyler Gaumond, Jr. and Easton Rogers, his sister's , Diane Finneran and Sharon Kilcourse and his cousin Frank. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Connell. Services will be private.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020