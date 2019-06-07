Home

Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
John D. Fair


John D. Fair of DeLand, FL, 74, passed away on April 29, 2019 after a long illness. John was the owner of The Window Shoppe for many years before retiring and having his son, Matt come into the business. John owned Fair Properties, a company that invested and sold commercial real estate. He was born December 1, 1944 in Delphos, OH and has been a resident of this area for 72 years. He attended St. Peter Catholic School through the eighth grade and graduated from Deland High School in 1963. As a hobby he enjoyed off shore tournament fishing with friends and loved being on a boat and the relaxation that came with fishing and riding the water. He held a passion for the music of his youth, the songs of the 50's and 60's, Sam Cooke, Bobby Lewis, Dion, Aretha Franklin, and always loved the (original) Oldies station. John appreciated humor substantially. Self-deprecating and friendly to a stranger, he enjoyed bringing laughter to people and used it to disarm and sway. He had a joyous love of Mel Brooks, Monty Python, novelty songs, golden era cartoons and comics, classic sitcoms and westerns. He also could be excited over a 57 Chevy or his wife's cooking. He could find jubilation in the little things. John leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Rebecca, Matt & Toni Fair, Adam & Brian Fair, Sherri Fair & Dan Eaton, Tony & Darlene Fair, Connie & David Anderson, two grandsons, Landon Fair and David Eaton and his special companion, his dog Lola. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the following organizations in John's name, , 114 N. Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901 or Advent Health Hospice, 770 W. Granada Blvd., Suite 304, Ormond Beach, Florida, 32174.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 7 to June 9, 2019
