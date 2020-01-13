|
John D. Wheeler
August 21, 1947 - December 23, 2019
John D. Wheeler, age 72, of New Smyrna Beach, died Monday, December 23, 2019 at AdventHealth, New Smyrna Beach. Born in Syracuse, New York to John D. and Antoinette Merlino Wheeler; John came to the area in 1993 from Liverpool, New York. A musician, he loved playing the piano, and composing music arrangements. John enjoyed electronics and whip making. He was a devoted husband of 35 years. Survivors include his wife, Mickayla; cousin, Patricia (Vince) Salerno, of North Syracuse, New York; brother in law, Ron (Patricia) Crouse, of New Smyrna Beach; nephews, Joel (Beth) Crouse and Colton W. Crouse; nieces, Cassandra Crouse, Baylee (Zach) Watson, and Emma Crouse; John was preceded in death by his parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church with Father Patrick Quinn, officiating. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 26, 2020