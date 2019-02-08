|
|
John David Lewis
03/18/1928 - 02/05/2019
John David Lewis, of DeLand, Florida, was born in Swampton, KY on 3/18/28 and passed away in Corbin, KY on 2/5/19. He was owner and operator of Lewis Truck and Wrecker Service. He was known as Red. His involvement with law enforcement was extensive and he had many friends in this department. He was a road race car driver in Daytona in the mid to late sixties, winning several races. He was a pilot and had several different planes. He built a P51 Mustang. Fishing trips to Alaska were made for several years. His military service as a mechanic paved the way for the many years of repairing diesel engines in his businesses. He is survived by his children: Beverly (Floyd) Godsey, Diane (David) Settle, Linda (Jim) Day, Mollie (Nick) Chillemi, Leonard Lewis, Michael (Yvette) Lewis, Sherri (Carl David) Crawford, Gloria (Tim) Bruno, Tina Fender, Deborah Hurtado, 20 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son Jerry and daughter Sandra and grandson Justin. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Sat., 2/9/2019 at Bowling Funeral Home in London, KY with Jim Day officiating. Burial will be in the Walter McDaniel Cemetery in East Bernstadt, KY. Visitation will be from 12 Noon Sat., until the funeral hour of 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019