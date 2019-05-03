|
|
John E. Lewis, Sr.
June 23, 1942 - May 1, 2019
John E. Lewis Sr., age 76, of Edgewater, FL passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Wednesday May 1, 2019 . Born in Hornell, NY, he was the son of Claude & Margaret (Matthews) Lewis.
John grew up in Thatcherville, NY and married Leah Rodgers from Canisteo, NY in 1963. John and Leah resided in various parts of upstate New York.
He was an avid dart player and loved watching NASCAR and his beloved Buffalo Bills. John was involved in Bingo for many years, as both a player of the game and caller. He use to call square dancing back in the 1960's. John was a member of the Fraternal order of Eagles for over 50 years.
His greatest joy of all was being a father and grandfather. He worked as a school bus driver for Alfred-Almond Central School for 23 years before retiring in 2005 and moving to Edgewater, FL. During his time in New York, John was also a volunteer firefighter for Almond fire dept in Almond , NY.
He was preceded in death by his newborn son, Michael Raymond (1966) by his wife Leah (2017); his sister Joyce Raner (1997); his mother Margaret (1963); his father, Claude (1992); and 2 great grandchildren. Survivors include his brother, Clyde Lewis (Bonnie) of Hornell, NY and his sister Pam Bretz (John) of Elmira, NY. John is also survived by his son, John Lewis Jr. of Syracuse, NY; his daughter, Donna Clark (Ivan) of Edgewater, FL, with whom he resided with; 5- granddaughters; Andrea (George), Tracey (Michael), Bobbiejo (Stanton), Shanna, and Christina; 6- great grandchildren; Mariah, Gabriella, Brooke, Noah, Katelyn, Pippa and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fraternal order of Eagles in Edgewater, FL on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. All are welcome to celebrate John's life.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 3 to May 5, 2019