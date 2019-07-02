|
|
John E. Miller
12/24/1947 - 06/29/2019
John E. Miller, 71, of Port Orange FL passed away the morning of June 29, 2019. A longtime resident of the area, John was a sergeant in the Air Force during the Vietnam conflict, and was well known in Port Orange as the owner of Beeline Rental until his retirement in 2012. Born to Eugene and Violet Miller, John is survived by his loving wife, Betty; sons, Jeffrey L. Cypert of Port Orange, and Christopher Lowrey of Cleveland, GA; grandson: Conner Lowrey; uncle, Ted and wife Pat Shell of Salt Springs, FL and a multitude of friends and extended family. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Donnie Miller. Services entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, where a celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a in John's memory. To share condolences with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019