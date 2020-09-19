John E. Schromm

Oct. 19, 1939 - Sep. 12, 2020

John passed peacefully at home in New Smyrna Beach, FL in the early morning of September 12, 2020. Originally from Foxboro, MA, he spent 61 years married to the love of his life, Nancy Schromm (Carl), who survives John, along with their children, John Schromm, Jr. (Paula) & Kandi Schromm; their grandchildren, Garett Schromm (Sarah) & Kelsey Schromm; sister, Linda Lyons (Terry); sisters in law, Ethel Carl (Edward-deceased), Sandra Holske (Linc) & Sharon Brown (Ray); Michael Schromm (Jennifer) who was like a brother to him & many cousins, nieces, nephews & friends that loved him. John was preceded in death by his brothers: Henry, Samuel & Alfred Schromm.John proudly served his country in the US Navy on the S.S. Meredith. He spent most of his working career with Stone & Webster Engineering designing & constructing electrical power plants around the country. Throughout his life, John remained an active supporter of the Hillside School for Boys & The Elks. He was an avid golfer to the end. A Celebration of Life to honor John is planned for September 26, 2020 at 4pm at Hidden Lakes Country Club, 35 Fairgreen Ave., New Smyrna Beach, FL. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn & social distancing observed. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to Hillside School, 404 Robin Hill St., Marlborough, MA 01752 are appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store