John Edgar Barker
Dec. 21, 1941 - May 15, 2020
John Edgar Barker passed away in Smithfield, VA on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was 78 years old, born December 21st, 1941 to the late Curtis A. and Maxie (Massey) Barker in Charleston, WV. John was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Lou Dye; and brother, Darrell Barker.
He graduated Clendenin High School in 1959 and entered the Air Force serving in Abilene, Texas through 1962. He worked as a Computer Specialist/Systems Analyst for several Federal agencies, retiring from FIA/FEMA in 1993, he continued to work as Co-Owner of Barker Investment Properties. He was a Veteran's Advocate and active in many organizations including the Clendenin Masons, Shriners, Beni Kedem, American Legion Post 61, Charleston WV Moose Lodge, Woodbridge VA Elks Lodge and Florida NARFE.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy J. Foster Barker of Ormond Beach, FL; children John C. Barker (wife Julie Hurt) of Glen Allen, VA and Tami E. Barker (husband Scott Rankin) of Suffolk, VA; grandchildren Andrew, Emma (husband Matthew Kesler), and Olivia; brothers C.A. Barker and Jodey Keiffer (wife Janice) of West Virginia, sisters Peggy K. Barker, Kitty Pitman, and Penny Grey of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Union Congregational Church of Christ (earmark for Rev. Steve Heath Pastor's Discretionary Fund - which will be used for his wife Phyllis' Cancer Treatments), 1050 Daytona Ave, Holly Hill FL 32117. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.