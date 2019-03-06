Home

Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
John Edward Ford

John Edward Ford
John Edward Ford
02/26/2019
John Edward Ford passed away on February 26, 2019. Born in Anderson, Indiana to Billy O. and Jane Ford. John moved to DeLand, Florida in 1962 where he remained for the rest of his life. He retired from Deltran after 40 years of service.. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Jan, and his children Justin Ford and Kelley (Jim) Bange, grandson Taylor Andrew Grose and his niece Adrienne Ford who lives locally. Being an animal lover John also leaves his 3 cats, Bonnie, Clyde and Chanel and grand dogs, Prissy, Max and Remi. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother Jeffery Ford. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5-7pm at the Lake Beresford Yacht Club. The family asks in lieu of flowers to make donations to the West Volusia Humane Society in his memory.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
