John Edward Quirk
October 24, 1935 - May 19, 2020
John E. Quirk passed away Tuesday, May 19th. He was born in Chicago and served in the Army for over 20 years. A Paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division, he completed multiple tours in Vietnam, earning both The Bronze Star and Meritorious Service Medals. After working 28 years at The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, he retired and moved to Florida with his wife, where they became actively involved in their Church (Our Lady Star of the Sea in New Smyrna Beach), the Florida East Coast Bromeliad Society, and The Loyal Order of Moose (Daytona Beach Lodge in Ormond Beach). Fond of travel, they also were members of PORT (Port Orange Retired Travelers). John was a proud Veteran with a gentle and generous spirit that touched all who met him. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife Hedy of 53 years, daughter and son-in-law Michele and Brian Walsh, and daughter Heather along with granddaughters Cadence, Sydney, Kelsey, and fiancé Christopher Doherty. A funeral mass is planned for Thursday, May 21st at Our Lady Star of The Sea in New Smyrna Beach. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.BaldwinCremation.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020.