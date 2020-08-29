1/
John Ford Dormire
1949 - 2020
John Ford Dormire, 70, of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020. John was born on December 16, 1949 to the late Donald Dormire and Etta Albright, and spent most of his life in the Daytona Beach area. He is survived by a son, a half brother, and two sisters.
John graduated from Mainland High School in 1967. In 1972 he was honorably discharged from the U. S. Army; he was a veteran proud to have served his country. He loved photography, tent camping, and sailing on Florida lakes. For many years he worked in the Security Department of the Volusia Mall and retired in 2015.
A private family service will be held at a later date.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
