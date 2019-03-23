|
|
John Francis Beres, Sr.
12/06/1927 - 03/23/2019
A mass of Christian Burial for John Francis Beres, Sr., 91, born December 6, 1927, Ormond Beach, who went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 23, 2019 will be celebrated on Thursday, March 28 at 10 AM at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, 1000 Ocean Shore Boulevard with Father Tom Barrett as celebrant. Interment will follow with military honors. Friends wishing to call and pay their respects may do so Wednesday March 27 from 2-4 PM at Dale Woodward Chapel by the Sea, 1780 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond Beach. John was born in Dickson City, PA to Helen and Samuel Beres. He was raised in Scranton, PA until the age of 18 when he joined the Navy and proudly served during the Korean War. He attended Penn State University receiving his degree in 1955 in Electrical Engineering. He was honored to have President Eisenhower give the commencement speech. He met the love of his life Helen Rose in 1949 and fondly said he had butterflies in his stomach the first time he saw her. They married six months later on June 18th, 1949. From 1955 until 1986 he raised his family and worked in the Philadelphia area, retiring from Ford Motor Company in 1982. John and Helen retired to Ormond By the Sea in 1986. John became an active member of his community and church. He was known to all his neighbors for his willingness to lend a helping hand whenever needed. His compassion and genuine kindness brought smiles to many. He loved fishing and being a master of home repairs. He enjoyed a challenge and always stepped up with grace and love. He will be missed by all. He leaves behind his wife of 70 years Helen Rose Beres and his children Geri Beres of Morristown, TN, John (Cheryl) of Ormond By the Sea, FL and Richard (Kaye) of Doylestown, PA along with four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019