Dr. John Gaffney
12-29-1932 - 07-03-2019
Dr. John Gaffney passed away peacefully in his home July 3, 2019. He is survived by his step-son Steven Gaffney of Coral Springs, FL. Born in White Plains, NY in 1932, Doc, as he was affectionately known, served in the US Navy as a pilot. Prior to his service he graduated from Palmer Chiropractic College in 1955, along with both his parents. Dr. Gaffney served on the Board of Chiropractic Association for 6 years and was the president of the FCA in 1979/1980. In 2015, Doc received the Kudo Award from The Florida Chiropractic Association for practicing nearly 60 years. Doc's accomplishments were numerous but he also knew how to have fun. He originally founded the Falling Angels Skydiving Club in 1960 in Deland. As one of the first parachutists to make free fall jumps in Florida, Deland has become an international center for parachuting as a direct result. A Celebration of Life will take place with Doc's closest friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 11 to July 14, 2019