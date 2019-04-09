Home

Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
Bishop's Glen Auditorium
900 LPGA Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL
John H. Gallion
04/08/2019
John H. Gallion, 93, of Daytona Beach Florida, was surrounded by his family at his home at Bishops Glen when he was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, April 8, 2019. A Service of Remembrance will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13th at 2:30 pm at Bishop's Glen Auditorium; 900 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach. Inurnment with Military Honors will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made in John's memory to; VITAS Healthcare, 2381 Mason Ave., Suite 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32117. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
