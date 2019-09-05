Home

John H. McKenzie Jr.


1946 - 2019
John H. McKenzie Jr. Obituary
John H. McKenzie, Jr.
06/17/1946 - 09/05/2019
John H. McKenzie, Jr. 73 of DeLeon Springs passed away September 5, 2019 at AdventHealth Daytona Beach. He was born in Brooksville, FL on June 17, 1946. John was a 1968 graduate of Florida State University with a Bachelor's Degree in business. He was a singer/songwriter and a poet. John loved music and nature and was an avid reader. He is survived by his wife Charlene; son Jonathan McKenzie of DeLeon Springs and brothers Jimi McKenzie of Crawfordville, FL and Jeffrey McKenzie of Hollister, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019
