John H. Meerman
Feb. 1, 1931 - Nov. 17, 2019
John H. Meerman passed away on November 17, 2019. He was born on February 1, 1931 to Hendrik and Cornelia Nieuwendyk Meerman in Baambrugge, Netherlands. At age 14, John became an apprentice meat cutter to his Uncles, Arie and Jaap Nieuwendyk in Gouda, Netherlands. He served in the Royal Dutch Navy with the NATO fleet during the Korean conflict. For several years, he worked on the Holland-America cruise ships: The Nieuw Amsterdam, the Ryndam and the Maasdam. In 1959, he moved to Selkirk, NY to work on the Goes Diary Farm for one year in appreciation of their sponsorship to enter the U.S.A. John was employed with the Grand Union Company as Meat Manager for 32 Years. John joined the "Hollipeep Wooden Shoe Dancers," a folk dancing group. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, bowling, playing golf, playing pinochle and poker. He joined his son Hendrik on camping trips with the Boy Scouts. With his daughter Patricia, they would shovel off an ice pond to go speed skating. His family moved to a seven-acre mini farm in Poestenkill, NY where they raised Angus beef cattle, horses and chickens. He and his wife retired to Florida in 1993. John continued to work until the age of 82 for Publix Markets. His survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Connie Montanino-Meerman, his son Dr. Hendrik Meerman (Laura), his daughter Patricia Hernandez (Michael), his beloved grandchildren, Nelleke and Zac Hayes Meerman; Alexander, Jacqueline and Elizabeth Hernandez, and Gabrielle Hernandez, (deceased). His brother Charles, sisters Gerda, Tina, Lien and Corrie. Brothers Jac, Thea and Hans are deceased. John was always thankful to God for his wonderful life filled with strength, joy and loved ones. "Degene die ik lief heb Veriaat ik om degene die ik lief had terug te vinden", I am leaving ones I love to return to those I have loved.
