John Hare
9/7/1935 - 7/9/2019
John (Jack) Hare, age 83, was born in Woodlynne, N. J. 9/7/1935 to William F. and Thresa Hare. He graduated from Camden HS, Camden, N. J. in 1953 He served in the U. S. Navy during the Cuban crisis in 1962. He retired from New Jersey Transit, Turnersville, N. J. after 37 years. He moved to Port Orange, FL in 2000 from his home in Franklinville, N. J. where they had lived for 35 years. Jack enjoyed touring on his Harley with his wife, Carole, Flying and working out at the Gym. He was employed as a flight instructor at Cumberland Flyers, Millville, N. J. and Garden State Aviation, Berlin, N. J. He was also a Ground Instructor at Embry Riddle University, Daytona Beach, after retiring to Florida. He is survived by his loving wife Carole (nee Chilcott) and several nieces and nephews. Wm. Hare, III, Pinellias Park, FL, Barbara Wagner, Safety Harbor, FL, James Hare, Las Cruces, NM and Janet Kouser, Sicklerville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Halifax Humane Society, 2364 W. LPGA Boulevard, Daytona Beach, Florida 32124
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 12 to July 15, 2019