MSGT. John Harrell USAF, Ret.
Mar. 29, 1937 - Sep. 24, 2020
MSGT. John Harrell, USAF, Ret., 84, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. John was born March 29th 1937 in Georgetown, S. Carolina to Arthur and Georgeanna (Lawrence) Harrell. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, stepmother, Pauline Vanderhorst Harrell, and sister Angela Celestine Harrell. John was educated in his birthplace where he met the love of his life, Mary Morant, in high school. They eventually married and John shortly thereafter joined the United States Air Force. He served his country for over 26 years, once retired he relocated to Ormond Beach and went to work for Don Helicopter as an aircraft restoration technician.He was a member of Free Mason, Lodge 29 Torrejòn, Spain. Anyone that knew John knew he loved the sport of golfing. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Mary L. Harrell, his sons, Anthony (Phyllis) Harrell and Jeffrey (Angela) Harrell, grandchildren, Ashley, Marquis, Michael, Ma'Nisha, Kaitlyn, John, Jevon; great-grandchildren, Kailyn, London, Xavier; sisters, Maudest, Johnnie Mae (John), Betty Louise (Sammie), and Dorthy, brothers, Phillip (Linda), Bruce (Cynthia) and Arthur Phillip, Jr. (Rene); Step-brothers, Joseph, Willie, Terrance, and Perry; uncle and aunt Aaron (Mildred) along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1st between the hours of 11-12 pm with services beginning at 12 noon at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, followed by Military Honors at graveside. Interment will be held at Daytona Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
