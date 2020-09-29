1/1
John Harrell
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MSGT. John Harrell USAF, Ret.
Mar. 29, 1937 - Sep. 24, 2020
MSGT. John Harrell, USAF, Ret., 84, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. John was born March 29th 1937 in Georgetown, S. Carolina to Arthur and Georgeanna (Lawrence) Harrell. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, stepmother, Pauline Vanderhorst Harrell, and sister Angela Celestine Harrell. John was educated in his birthplace where he met the love of his life, Mary Morant, in high school. They eventually married and John shortly thereafter joined the United States Air Force. He served his country for over 26 years, once retired he relocated to Ormond Beach and went to work for Don Helicopter as an aircraft restoration technician.He was a member of Free Mason, Lodge 29 Torrejòn, Spain. Anyone that knew John knew he loved the sport of golfing. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Mary L. Harrell, his sons, Anthony (Phyllis) Harrell and Jeffrey (Angela) Harrell, grandchildren, Ashley, Marquis, Michael, Ma'Nisha, Kaitlyn, John, Jevon; great-grandchildren, Kailyn, London, Xavier; sisters, Maudest, Johnnie Mae (John), Betty Louise (Sammie), and Dorthy, brothers, Phillip (Linda), Bruce (Cynthia) and Arthur Phillip, Jr. (Rene); Step-brothers, Joseph, Willie, Terrance, and Perry; uncle and aunt Aaron (Mildred) along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1st between the hours of 11-12 pm with services beginning at 12 noon at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, followed by Military Honors at graveside. Interment will be held at Daytona Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved