John Henry Lewis Bishop
09/13/1943 - 02/23/2019
John Henry Lewis Bishop of Ormond Beach died at the age of 75 in the arms of his wife Becki and oldest living son Jeremiah around 1:00 a.m. on February 23, 2019. He was born September 13, 1943 in Manhattan, Kansas. John was a loving and humerus husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Becki, his twin daughters Erin and Georgia, and two sons Jeremiah and Joshua. He is preceded in death by his father Ernest Bishop, mother Elenor Lewis, older brother Erskine Gosling, and son Shawn Bishop. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Faith Covenant Church, 909 S. Ridgewood Ave., Daytona Beach. Interment will follow at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. His family will receive friends today (Tuesday) from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Haigh~Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Court, Ormond Beach. Memorial donations may be made to Faith Covenant Church.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019