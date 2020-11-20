1/1
John (Jack) Hill
1921 - 2020
John (Jack) Hill
April 22, 1921 - Nov. 13, 2020
Jack, or "Lucky Ol' Jack", as he was known, lived a life of commitment and caring. He was a WWII Navy veteran, having served on a PT boat in the South Pacific. On his return from service he attended technical school and was a tool and die maker for Xerox, designing parts for the first Xerox machines. He and his beloved wife Ellen raised their family in Webster, NY where they were also founding members of the Webster United Church of Christ. Retirement took them to Florida where they had 30 years together before Ellen's death in 2013. Family was everything to Jack. Family camping trips, Scoutmaster for both his sons, endless shared games and sports, family celebrations and a need to check in that continued right up to his passing. He has left us with memories that reflect what it means to support and find joy in those you love. He was predeceased by his wife Ellen Hill and brother Irving (Bunk) Hill. He is survived by children Jack Hill, Judy Hill and Ken Hill; daughters-in-law Janice Hill and Deborah Romeyn; grandchildren Jeffrey Hill and CJ Hill. The family will have a private service when that is possible. In his memory may we all live the words of his favourite song and "Walk on with hope in our hearts".



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
