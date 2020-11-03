John Hughes McKeehan

Oct. 10, 1924 - Oct. 24, 2020

John McKeehan, passed away at age 96 in his South Daytona home of 57 years with his children, Kathy & Walter at his side. John was predeceased two years ago by his wife of 70 years, Gladys McKeehan, and also their daughter, Karen, who died of a brain aneurysm in 1968 at age 18. Survivors include daughter Kathy Durrance (Dennis; son Walter McKeehan (Debbie); grandchildren, Taylor Durrance (Vanessa), Christopher Durrance (Kelli), Lacey Durrance and four great-grandchildren; also an older brother Wilbur McKeehan, Philadelphia (100 this month); younger brother, Fred McKeehan, Connecticut (94). Born in Niagara Falls, NY, to J. Frank McKeehan & Constance Wilbur McKeehan, John was one of five children. In 1942 he entered Michigan State University to pursue electrical engineering. In 1944, he was drafted and entered the Navy. He was then sent to The University of Rochester in the V-12 program where he graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering and was commissioned as an Ensign in the navy. In 1947 he started work with Carrier Corp. in Syracuse, N.Y. where he met his future wife, Gladys Brougham. They married in August 1948 and had three children. In 1954, John started at General Electric in Syracuse and by 1962 he was part of the Apollo Support Dept. (space program). Having many contracts with NASA, GE needed manpower at their Daytona plant. In 1963, GE moved the family to Daytona Beach. In 1967 John left GE to partner with his friend Charles Williams Jr. to form the company, Flair Heating & Air Conditioning that is today still well established. By 1978, starting semi-retirement, he ran his warehouse complex in South Daytona until 2019. John was a licensed professional engineer in NY and FL, and a member of Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society. Service club activities included more than 50 years with Civitan Club and 40 years with ARC-Volusia. He had an interest in public speaking as he was a member of Toastmasters International for 30 years. He also taught effective presentation seminars at GE. Since coming to the area in 1963, he was an active, generous member of The First United Methodist Church of Port Orange. From a young age, John had a strong interest in movie projection equipment/work (as a kid, wishing to be a projectionist). It evolved in later years to a "home movie" hobby and then to video equipment, work and production. Parallel to this interest, there was the history of recorded sound - work with record cutting, wire recorders then tape recording. In the 60s, he worked with the blind doing such things as putting books on tape. John fitted out his Reed Canal Rd. warehouse with projection equipment, carpet, seating and A/C as a mini theater. Soon the Warehouse #5 came to be "Cinema Five". His ties with the Laurel & Hardy enthusiast club spawned the monthly showings of old Laurel & Hardy movies and the like for a number of years, along with showings of a variety of other current-day material. John joyfully gave his time and effort to provide admission-free entertainment complete with refreshments. He had quite a following. Another hobby that took hold was watch repair. He was self-taught in this field and had amassed all the watch repair tools and equipment that fully outfitted his hobby room he had in both the Syracuse home and in South Daytona. He always liked intricate mechanisms and working on the more complicated watches - calendar automatic, chronograph, etc. He did a lot of this work into the 1980s. The memory of John will make all who knew him smile. He had a tremendous sense of humor. He was a popular 1960s dad in the Palm Grove neighborhood, providing entertainment to kids by jukebox, ping pong table, tandem bike, tree swing, hammock, Honda 50 and eventually a pool. There were years of fun at the Pineapple Rd. home.

Always the optimist, John had a kind, caring and very generous nature, contributing to a great variety of charities throughout his life. John was known for his intellect and quick wit. Never extravagant, he was resourceful and always able to fix anything. He would sacrifice for others. He will be greatly missed. There will be no service. John was under the good care of Advent Health Hospice in his home during his final two months. If you wish, memorial donations could be made to Advent Health Hospice.



