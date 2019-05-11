|
|
John I. Unger
06/23/1920 - 05/09/2019
John I. Unger, 98, resident at Tuscan Garden, Palm Coast, passed peacefully on May 9, 2019. He was born on June 23, 1920 in Deutsch-Schutzen, Austria arriving in the US in 1931. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1939, graduating both Navy and Marine Corps boot camps, and was assigned a Corpsman with 1st Defense Battalion, US Marine Corps. This unit was assigned the defense of Wake Island that was attacked by the Japanese starting on December 8, 1941 and finally surrendering on December 30th. John was a Prisoner of War for 44 months in camps in China, Japan and Korea providing aid and comfort to other POW's. Released at the end of WWII, he returned home and continued to serve 20 years, retiring a Navy Chief. John and Alice fell in love in 1939 and enjoyed 74 years filled with joyous times among family and friends in the San Francisco Bay Area. They "started it all" and are survived by sons, John W Unger and Brian L (Jacki) Unger, grand-children Johnny (Stephanie), Tim (Diane), Julie (Alan), Brian P (Kendra), Rachel (Jamil), and Alison (Antonio) as well as coast-to-coast great-grand-children including Michelle (Kyle), Erin, Allyson, Jack, Julia, Molly, Timothy, Maddie, Giuliana, Hayden, Jackson and Hayes. He is predeceased and joins Alice and so many that he touched in a life well lived that is shared in the book "The Last Corpsman" written by Juan Carlos Marcos. Family and friends may visit on Monday, May 13, from 10:00-11:00AM at the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road South, Flagler Beach. A funeral service will begin at 11:00AM. He will be laid to rest at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in California where he will receive his military honors. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider Veteran's of Foreign Wars in his memory. For online condolences go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019