Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
(386) 439-5400
For more information about
John Unger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Unger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John I. Unger


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John I. Unger Obituary
John I. Unger
06/23/1920 - 05/09/2019
John I. Unger, 98, resident at Tuscan Garden, Palm Coast, passed peacefully on May 9, 2019. He was born on June 23, 1920 in Deutsch-Schutzen, Austria arriving in the US in 1931. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1939, graduating both Navy and Marine Corps boot camps, and was assigned a Corpsman with 1st Defense Battalion, US Marine Corps. This unit was assigned the defense of Wake Island that was attacked by the Japanese starting on December 8, 1941 and finally surrendering on December 30th. John was a Prisoner of War for 44 months in camps in China, Japan and Korea providing aid and comfort to other POW's. Released at the end of WWII, he returned home and continued to serve 20 years, retiring a Navy Chief. John and Alice fell in love in 1939 and enjoyed 74 years filled with joyous times among family and friends in the San Francisco Bay Area. They "started it all" and are survived by sons, John W Unger and Brian L (Jacki) Unger, grand-children Johnny (Stephanie), Tim (Diane), Julie (Alan), Brian P (Kendra), Rachel (Jamil), and Alison (Antonio) as well as coast-to-coast great-grand-children including Michelle (Kyle), Erin, Allyson, Jack, Julia, Molly, Timothy, Maddie, Giuliana, Hayden, Jackson and Hayes. He is predeceased and joins Alice and so many that he touched in a life well lived that is shared in the book "The Last Corpsman" written by Juan Carlos Marcos. Family and friends may visit on Monday, May 13, from 10:00-11:00AM at the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road South, Flagler Beach. A funeral service will begin at 11:00AM. He will be laid to rest at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in California where he will receive his military honors. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider Veteran's of Foreign Wars in his memory. For online condolences go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now