John J. Mullen
07/08/1924 - 06/19/2019
John J. Mullen passed away in Palm Coast, Florida on June 19, 2019, two weeks short of his 95th birthday. =He was born on July 8, 1924 to John and Mary Mullen, both of whom immigrated from Ireland to New York City in the early 1900's. John was born in New York City and grew up in West New York, New Jersey. Upon his 1942 graduation from high school in the midst of World War II, he volunteered and served for three years as a sergeant-major in the United States Air Force. When his commander asked who could type, he stepped forward. He credited learning to type in high school with keeping him out of combat, as he was stationed in Hialeah, Florida for the war. There he met Elmarie (Marie)Turner of Coral Gables, Florida at a USO dance in 1943. They were married in 1946 and spent 64 years together until her death in 2011. Following his military service, John graduated from Montclair State University and began a career in education. At 29-years old, he became the youngest Superintendent of Schools in New Jersey. He obtained a Master of Education degree from Rutgers University and a Doctorate of Education degree from Columbia University. He was Superintendent of Schools for 26 years in several school districts in New Jersey and New York and was also an adjunct instructor for graduate courses at New York University. Upon his retirement in 1975, he and Marie moved to Flagler Beach where he and one of his sons established a home building business, Town and Country Homes. John was well-known in Flagler County, having been the President and one of the founders of the Flagler-Palm Coast Builders Association and Commodore (and builder with his son) of the Palm Coast Yacht Club. He was a member of Enterprise Flagler and the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce. As a founding member and the first treasurer of the Flagler-Palm Coast Kiwanis Club, he introduced the practice of honoring an outstanding high school student at each meeting. While President of the Flagler County Council on Aging in 1975, he was instrumental in establishing a county mini-bus system to deliver Meals on Wheels. John is survived by his children Michael and Brian Mullen and Diane Mullen Dyer; grandchildren Christine, Austin, Bailey and Devon Mullen; and sister Teresa Brown. His brother, Edward Mullen, and parents are deceased. A private family service will be conducted at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. In death, John has been reunited with the love of his life Marie and all of his beloved dogs, who greeted him at Heaven's Gate ready for their walk. The family of Mr. Mullen has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.
