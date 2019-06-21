|
John James Walsh
July 24, 1937 - June 11, 2019
John James Walsh passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born in Yonkers, NY on July 24, 1937, the son of the late John and Helen (Lang) Walsh. He attended St. Peters Grammar School, Sacred Heart (High School) and graduated from Manhattan College with bachelors in accounting. John worked as a tax accountant with ITT Corporation in New York City and for many years with New York Central Railroad. John served in the United States Army from 1959-1962 and was honorably discharged. He was married to the late Elaine (Kosiak) Walsh for 52 years, who predeceased him in 2015. Survivors include his daughter Jacqueline, 1 brother Michael Walsh and 3 nieces. Funeral Services will be private at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Lohman Funeral Home of Port Orange.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 21 to June 23, 2019